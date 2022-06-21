Theft From Vehicle in Waite Park

Another theft from vehicle reported by Waite Park police. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. On the 10 block of 2nd Avenue South at a business in Waite Park someone left their purse in their vehicle and the vehicle was unlocked. The purse was stolen along with an Iphone Pro Max.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.