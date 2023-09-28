THE WEEKENDER – Your guide to this weekend’s events!

attachment-c09285 loading...



Welcome to “The Weekender”!

Even though the weather has turned cooler, it’s still warmer than average, and a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the fall colors!

But, when you check another item off the fall “to-do” list, remember to celebrate by stopping by all the events happening this weekend in Central Minnesota.

Concerts, Oktoberfest events, and even a fishing tournament headline this edition of “The Weekender”.