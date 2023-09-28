THE WEEKENDER – Your guide to this weekend’s events!
Welcome to “The Weekender”!
Even though the weather has turned cooler, it’s still warmer than average, and a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the fall colors!
But, when you check another item off the fall “to-do” list, remember to celebrate by stopping by all the events happening this weekend in Central Minnesota.
Concerts, Oktoberfest events, and even a fishing tournament headline this edition of “The Weekender”.
- 1
St. Cloud Norsemen Home Opener!St. Cloud M.A.C.
Your St. Cloud Norsemen hit the ice at the MAC for the home opener and battle the Aberdeen Wings as we start our journey for the Robertson Cup!
Friday, September 29th, and Saturday, September 30th at 7:00 pm.
- 2
The Rocky Horror ShowRed Carpet Nightclub
Red Carpet Nightclub - Main Stage
- Sept 29, 30 Oct 5, 6, 7, 13, 14 @ 6:30 PM (AGES 18+)
- Sept 30 Oct 7 & 14 @ 9:30PM (AGES 21+ ONLY)
VIP: $40
MAIN: $35
OBSTRUCTED: $30Sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular being named "Rocky."Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
Book, Music and Lyrics by Richard O'BrienTHE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
www.concordtheatricals.comPlease note this production is not suitable for all audiences and is recommended for those 18 years of age or older. The following themes may be demonstrated throughout the production but not limited to:
- coarse/foul language
- graphic violence
- sexual references
- partial nudity
- 3
BronzeBack Classic Fishing TournamentCW Outfitting - Clearwater
Cash & prize giveaways for participants!
Some of the prizes include, but are not limited to:
A New Fishing Kayak to be given away in a random drawing!
Cold hard cash!
Kayaking gear & equipment!
Fishing tackle and gear!
Gift Certificates!
There will be prizes for at least the top 25 finishers and participation gifts for all anglers. Must be present to win!
SATURDAY:
7:15 am-4:30 pm Tournament (staggered start & finish)
4:00 pm-5:30 pm Food, Drink & Camaraderie
5:00 pm-6:00 pm Awards Ceremony
- 4
Zootoberfest!Hemker Park and Zoo
Saturday, September 30th, 2023 12 pm – 5 pm
Hemker Park & Zoo along with the Guardians of Conservation is excited to announce a brand-new way to celebrate October. Zootoberfest will bring some German flair to central Minnesota.
Sample German beer while enjoying a fall afternoon at Hemker Park & Zoo.
There will be a best stein and costume contest. Must be 21 to sample German Beer.
This event is included in regular zoo admission.
- 5
The "King of Queen"Paramount Theater
Friday, September 29, 2023
6:00 pm – Pre-show Outdoor Tent Party* – with music by the Wheelhouse Trio
8:00 pm – Concert in the Historic Paramount Theatre featuring THE KINGS OF QUEEN!
You’re invited to our Season Kick-off featuring The Kings of Queen! This Fall, join us for a performance by one of the hottest Queen tributes in the country, The Kings of Queen! Frontman Emo Alaeddin’s vocal tone and range have a striking resemblance to Freddie Mercury, plus the costumes to match! The Kings of Queen bring those epic 4-part harmonies live to the Paramount stage on September 29th and you won’t want to miss it!