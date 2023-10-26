THE WEEKENDER! Spooky… And Not So Spooky Fun This Weekend!
Welcome to "THE WEEKENDER"!
It's your list of some of the events happening this weekend. This weekend, we'd better mention some of the unique Halloween events, like the Haunted Downtown tours in St. Cloud. Plus, there are two theater openings - The GREAT Theatre opens Little Women, and the Better Times Theater opens Fiddler On The Roof. Oh - and there's a bat festival!
Let's go!
- 1
Fiddler On The RoofSauk Rapids-Rice Middle School - Community Arts Center
The Better Times Theater is proud to present its 2023 Fall Musical, Fiddler on the Roof.
October 26th-28th and November 2-4
Tickets:
Adults: $35
$30 Students/Seniors
- 2
GREAT Theatre - Little WomenParamount Center for the Arts
GREAT Theatre Presents: Little Women
October 27, 2023 - November 5, 2023
Tickets:
Adult Tickets: $38–$48
Student Tickets: $28
Plus processing fee
Fri, Oct 27, 7:30 pm
Sat, Oct 28, 7:30 pm
Sun, Oct 29, 2 pm
Fri, Nov 3, 7:30 pm (ASL Interpreted)
Sat, Nov 4, 7:30 pm
Sun, Nov 5, 2 pm
- 3
Cheese and Spirit TastingIron Street DistilleryRedhead Creamery and Iron Street will present different cheese and spirit pairings! We'll talk about our processes and why the spirits/cocktails and cheese we chose work well together.This event takes place at Iron Street Distillery on Saturday, October 28th at 3:00 p.m.
- 4
The Spooky St. Cloud Walking TourDowntown St. Cloud
Enjoy a crisp autumn evening, with local ghost stories told by costumed interpreters. Sample seasonal treats. Support a great cause!
Tickets are available online here!
- 5
Minnesota Bat FestivalMinnesota Valley National Wildlife RefugeCome celebrate and learn about the unique role that bats play during the Minnesota Bat Festival!Activities include:• Bat house information and giveaways• Explore the bat cave• Be a bat scientist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Bat Biologists• Bat trivia• Bat survey technology learning session• Batty crafts• Gardening for bats and wildlifeWho: Fun activities for all agesCost: Free!Date and time: Saturday, October 28, from 1 - 5 p.m.Location: Bloomington Education and Visitor Center - 3815 American Blvd. E, Bloomington, MN 55425