THE WEEKENDER! Spooky… And Not So Spooky Fun This Weekend!

Photo: Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge/Facebook

Welcome to "THE WEEKENDER"!

It's your list of some of the events happening this weekend. This weekend, we'd better mention some of the unique Halloween events, like the Haunted Downtown tours in St. Cloud. Plus, there are two theater openings - The GREAT Theatre opens Little Women, and the Better Times Theater opens Fiddler On The Roof. Oh - and there's a bat festival!

Let's go!

    Fiddler On The Roof

    Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School - Community Arts Center

    The Better Times Theater is proud to present its 2023 Fall Musical, Fiddler on the Roof.

    October 26th-28th and November 2-4

    Tickets:

    Adults: $35

    $30 Students/Seniors

    Tickets are available here!

    Photo: Better Times Theater
    GREAT Theatre - Little Women

    Paramount Center for the Arts

    GREAT Theatre Presents: Little Women

    October 27, 2023 - November 5, 2023

    Tickets:

    Adult Tickets: $38–$48
    Student Tickets: $28
    Plus processing fee

    Fri, Oct 27, 7:30 pm
    Sat, Oct 28, 7:30 pm
    Sun, Oct 29, 2 pm
    Fri, Nov 3, 7:30 pm (ASL Interpreted)
    Sat, Nov 4, 7:30 pm
    Sun, Nov 5, 2 pm

    For more information, and to buy tickets, click here!

    Photo by Kilyan Sockalingum on Unsplash
    Cheese and Spirit Tasting

    Iron Street Distillery
    TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE ONLINE HERE
    Redhead Creamery and Iron Street will present different cheese and spirit pairings! We'll talk about our processes and why the spirits/cocktails and cheese we chose work well together.
    This event takes place at Iron Street Distillery on Saturday, October 28th at 3:00 p.m.
    Photo by Nacho Domínguez Argenta on Unsplash
    The Spooky St. Cloud Walking Tour

    Downtown St. Cloud

    Enjoy a crisp autumn evening, with local ghost stories told by costumed interpreters. Sample seasonal treats. Support a great cause!

    Tickets are available online here!

    Photo by Lewis Roberts on Unsplash
    Minnesota Bat Festival

    Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge
    Come celebrate and learn about the unique role that bats play during the Minnesota Bat Festival!
    Activities include:
    • Bat house information and giveaways
    • Explore the bat cave
    • Be a bat scientist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Bat Biologists
    • Bat trivia
    • Bat survey technology learning session
    • Batty crafts
    • Gardening for bats and wildlife
    Who: Fun activities for all ages
    Cost: Free!
    Date and time: Saturday, October 28, from 1 - 5 p.m.
    Location: Bloomington Education and Visitor Center - 3815 American Blvd. E, Bloomington, MN 55425
    Photo: Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge/Facebook
