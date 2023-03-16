The Weekender: Pirates of Penzance, GB Leighton and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's Saint Patrick's Day weekend and there is plenty of fun things to do around central Minnesota. Enjoy the telling of TheLateHomeComer, experience the Derina Harvey Band at the Paramount Theatre, Celebrate St. Patty's Day at the Olde Brick House, experience the Piratres of Penzance and rock out to GB Leighton. Read more in The Weekender!
The LatehomecomerSt. Joseph
Minnesota writer Kao Kalia Yang captures the life of the refugee in her gripping memoir. Told with the immediacy of the author as a young girl, born in the Ban Vinai Refugee Camp in Thailand, the story follows her journey to a new land and a new life. For the author, for her parents and for her grandmother, the story explores themes of home, family, opportunity, acceptance and obligation. General admission tickets are just $32. Performances begin Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. inside the Gorecki Theatre on the College of St. Benedict.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, March 16th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 17th, 7:30 p.m.
Derina Harvey BandSt. Cloud
Derina Harvey leads the award-winning Celtic Rock group, the Derina Harvey Band into central Minnesota this weekend. The show offers a fresh take on traditional folk songs as well as a few originals, Derina’s vibrant personality takes center stage with humour, storytelling, and, of course, her powerful vocals. The group has earned a reputation as a high-energy live show that leaves many an audience out-of-breath and hollering from their seats! Tickets for the show are between $20-$25 and will take place inside the Paramount Theatre on Thursday night.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, March 16th, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Patrick's Day CelebrationSt. Cloud
Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day with one of the popular Irish restaurants in St. Cloud. The Olde Brick House is hosting a weekend full of Saint Patrick's Day events. Enjoy live music Friday from Justin Ploof, Wheelhouse Trio and Timmy Haus, and Anthony Perry on Saturday. There will also be food and drink specials, give away's and more!
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, March 17th, 11:30 a.m.
- Saturday, March 18th, 5:00 p.m.
Pirates of PenzanceSt. Cloud
Set sail with a classic comic opera that boasts one of the most famous patter songs in musical theatre history. The Pirates of Penzance features a band of tenderhearted pirates celebrates the coming of age of Frederic, who was mistakenly apprenticed to the pirates until his 21st birthday. Now, Frederic has vowed to devote his life to the extermination of piracy – until a ludicrous leap year snag threatens to keep him apprenticed to the pirates for life! Tickets for the show are between $27 to $32. Show begins at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Sunday, March 19th, 3:00 p.m.
GB LeightonSt. Cloud
UPDATE: Event has been canceled!
Come celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the Pioneer Place theatre in downtown St. Cloud. The venue will be hosting GB Leighton for a night of fun. The popular group has played in several venues in central Minnesota, including at SummerTime by George. Tickets are just $20 and General Admission tickets will be turned into a Dance Floor. Showtime begins at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, March 17th, 7:30 p.m.