The Weekender: Pirates of Penzance, GB Leighton and More!

Set sail with a classic comic opera that boasts one of the most famous patter songs in musical theatre history. The Pirates of Penzance features a band of tenderhearted pirates celebrates the coming of age of Frederic, who was mistakenly apprenticed to the pirates until his 21st birthday. Now, Frederic has vowed to devote his life to the extermination of piracy – until a ludicrous leap year snag threatens to keep him apprenticed to the pirates for life! Tickets for the show are between $27 to $32. Show begins at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theatre.

- Sunday, March 19th, 3:00 p.m.