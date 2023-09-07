THE WEEKENDER: Family Friendly, Furry Friends, and Fast Fun!
Welcome to “THE WEEKENDER”!
As we all get back into a routine after a busy summer, “THE WEEKENDER” staff has dug out a light jacket and is ready to go!
Lots of family-friendly experiences this weekend, and a way to help out your four-legged friends and maybe find a new ride!
Let’s Go!
- 1
Furassic Park - 2023 Companion WalkWilson Park - St. Cloud
Saturday, September 9th!
Join us for our annual Companion Walk for Animals, one of the biggest TCHS fundraisers of the year!
It starts and ends at Wilson Part on St. Cloud’s East Side. Road construction may make this a little bit of a shorter walk this year, but the intent is still the same: To raise money for homeless animals!
This year's theme is dino-mite: Furrassic Park! Registration opens at 9 a.m., the actual walk starts at 10 a.m. Activities last until 1 p.m.!
- 2
Fall Zoo Fest @ Hemker ZooHemker Park and Zoo - Freeport
Saturday, September 9th, 2023 – 10:00am
Join the harvest fun! The Fall Zoo Fest is a special Hemker Park & Zoo event to celebrate the harvest season.
Discounted admission is $16.00 + tax/person, Amish Baskets for sale, Apples from Apple Orchard for sale, Craft Vendors, and more!!!
Along with the regular zoo attractions, Craft Vendors, and the sale of harvest produce, including pumpkins and apples, it’s a perennial hit for adults and kids.
- 3
Rock 4 Alzheimers - St. JosephBad Habit Brewery - St. Joseph
Presented by Sentry Bank, R4A will be held Sunday, September 10, 2023, from Noon - 8:00 p.m. at Bad Habit Brewery in St. Joseph, MN.
This family-friendly event will feature the music of:
SLIP TWISTER,
COLLECTIVE UNCONSCIOUS,
THE KILLER VEES,
AND MORE!
along with food vendors and of course that fabulous Bad Habit beer! Admission is a free-will donation.
- 4
Lone Eagle Auto Club Car Show and Swap Meet -Morrison County Fairgrounds
Morrison County Fairgrounds - Little Falls
The 48th Annual Lone Eagle Auto Club Car Show and Swap Meet features over 500 show cars and over 100 swappers with a used car corral.
There will be 35 classes of vehicles that will be voted on by participants.
This event runs from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. rain or shine.
- 5
Top Gun - Maverick: Under The Stars!Whitney Sports Complex - St. CloudSaturday, September 9th - starts at 7:00 pmGrab your lawn chairs or blankets for a FREE outing under the stars and enjoy an incredible open-air screening of the hit movie “Top Gun: Maverick!”This evening of family-friendly entertainment will also include inflatables, yard games, door prizes, and concessions available for purchase.No registration is required.Free admission is presented by Collins Brothers Towing of St. Cloud!