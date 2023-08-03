THE WEEKENDER: A Record List of Things to Do This Weekend!

4

WACOSA's Turning 60 and we invite you and your friends and family to join us for this outta-sight celebration!

We will have our very own WACOSA beer and root beer and food will be provided by Jimmy Z's food truck.

You don't need to buy a ticket to come and enjoy an afternoon, but we encourage you to do so!

You can get your groove on with music provided by Retro, or enjoy our silent auction.

No matter what you do at the 60th Bash we are sure you're going to dig it!