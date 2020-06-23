The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Will Go On This Summer

IT'S A GO

Are you an avid Sturgis Fan? Do you do the run every year? Did you think it wouldn't happen this year. Well...you are in luck if it's your thing, because the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a go in South Dakota this summer.

WHEN WILL STURGIS BE THIS YEAR?

The Sturgis City Council voted Monday to allow the 80th annual rally from Aug. 7-16, with modifications to help protect residents and visitors from COVID-19.

Thousands of people gather every year, typically at events such as the opening ceremony and the B-1 Bomber flyover. However, those events supposedly are not going to be happening this year.

THE CONCERTS

Country Singer Cody Johnson will be on stage August 8th, and he'll be there with a slew of other performers including Lita Ford, Jackyl, Ratt, Puddle of Mudd, and more. Click HERE to see the full line up.

PLEASE SANITIZE YOURSELF

Sturgis will be setting up hand sanitizing stations and are telling people to be responsible...because we all know that nothing ever gets out of control at Sturgis.....

They are asking people to please wash your hands, and please stay home if you're sick.

FOR MORE INFO

To make your plans for a great Sturgis experience, click HERE now.