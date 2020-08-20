Walz’s commerce commissioner could become casualty of Line 3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Senate's top leader has warned that Republican anger over the Walz administration's opposition to the Line 3 oil pipeline could spill over into a confirmation hearing Friday for Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley.
The Democratic governor's administration is appealing the Public Utilities Commission's latest approval of Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 pipeline across northern Minnesota.
The Senate GOP majority last week ousted Walz's labor and industry commissioner in a different dispute.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, did not rule out Wednesday that Kelley might suffer the same fate over Line 3.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app