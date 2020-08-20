Walz’s commerce commissioner could become casualty of Line 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Senate's top leader has warned that Republican anger over the Walz administration's opposition to the Line 3 oil pipeline could spill over into a confirmation hearing Friday for Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley.

The Democratic governor's administration is appealing the Public Utilities Commission's latest approval of Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Senate GOP majority last week ousted Walz's labor and industry commissioner in a different dispute.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, did not rule out Wednesday that Kelley might suffer the same fate over Line 3.