The Latest: Defense Rests in Trial of Minneapolis Officer

Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) --The defense has rested in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman who approached his squad car.

Closing arguments are expected Monday. Friday's testimony wrapped up the fourth

week at the trial of Mohamed Noor. He's charged with murder and manslaughter in

the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond , a dual citizen of the U.S. and

Australia who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her

house.

Testimony isn't finished. Prosecutors may call at least one more rebuttal witness Monday. But Judge Kathryn Quaintance told jurors they should expect to begin deliberations Monday. And she said they would be sequestered once deliberations start.