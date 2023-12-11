The Generosity of Contractors Builds Hope for St. Cloud Man

One of the big parts of the holiday season is “giving.” Giving gifts, giving to those in need, and giving to one another because it’s the right thing to do.

The last one can be a bit of a challenge for some folks, looking past what we are all dealing with to lend a helping hand to someone without looking for something in return.

A group of contractors in St. Cloud demonstrated that recently to a Vietnam Veteran who is a Purple Heart Recipient.

According to a story that aired on KARE TV, (see video here) Ron Jenderseck wanted a patio on his house for a place where he could gather with his kids and grandkids. He paid a contractor to come do the work for him, but that contractor took the money and never came back.

That of course left Mr. Jenderseck in a bind and still without the family area. Enter a couple of contactors, Shane Mekeland and Ari Erickson from Landson Construction.

They heard the story about what happened, but they also learned of Ron’s service in Vietnam and the fact he earned a Purple Heart, and they felt something had to be done.

The two contractors reached out to other contractors, about 10 in all, and all of them wanted to be a part of making this situation right. The contractors did the work as Ron wished and did not charge him a dime.

The contractors felt that between Ron’s service, losing his wife to cancer and being treated unfairly by the other contractor, it was the right thing to do.

There still are good people in this world who are looking out for others, my hope is that I become more like those folks. What about you?

