The Dutchess of Sussex Now Working with Minnesota Company
When you have some time on your hands, maybe you might be interested in working at least some part time hours.
The Dutchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is entering into business with a Minnesota based company on a new podcast venture. Markle, an actress by trade, is starting a new "creative partnership" with the company that specializes in podcasts called Lemonada Media, which is based in Minneapolis.
Markle, who was working as an actress on the USA network series "Suits" had to be written off the show when she and Prince Harry were engaged The monarchy would not allow her to continue her career as an actress, so, time to be a "royal". My personal opinion (which you didn't ask for) is that now that she and Harry have basically left the family biz, what difference does it make? This may be why she is at least starting a podcast.
From Bring Me the News:
As part of the deal, Lemonada will distribute the first season of Meghan's podcast "Archetypes", as well as a develop a new original podcast series to be hosted by Markle. “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024," she continued. "Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”
Details on the podcast have not been released yet, but closer to the beginnng, I'm sure we will know more.
LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history
Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman
LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state
Gallery Credit: Aine Givens