Thank You Minnesota DOT for Savage Yet Needed Driving Message

Have you ever noticed this in Minnesota? Everyone complains about everyone else's driving. So who is wrong? Perhaps it's part of why we are all guilty of driving passive aggressively. It's something that has driven my boyfriend crazy since moving here from Texas. It's something that drives most, if not all, of us crazy.

Get our free mobile app

There are so many driving pet peeves and everyone has one particular one that really annoys them the most. Maybe yours is on this list?

Driving slow in the fast lane Tailgating Running a red stoplight (this is one of my biggest driving pet peeves) Stopping at a roundabout and never going Swerving in and out of traffic, nearly causing an accident

There are SO MANY! You may have also noticed one missing and it's one that recently the Minnesota Department of Transportation warned on in a Tweet, in the most savage, yet awesome way. What they warned about was using your turn signal! Who guessed that was missing from the above list?

Pretty sure I have cussed under my breath or had words in my vehicle out loud to the person ahead of me, who all of a sudden decides to pull in front of me and never uses a turn signal and causing me to hit my brakes. Which is why when I saw this:

Get our free mobile app

It's also the reminder I try to give myself when I get annoyed with drivers, reminding myself, I'm not a perfect driver either and I do make mistakes. So my apologies to those people out there I have annoyed with my driving in the past, I promise it was never on purpose.

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.