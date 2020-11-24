Terry M. Walther, 71, Becker

October 14, 1949 - November 20, 2020

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Terry M. Walther who passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home in Becker. Rev. Jim Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Terry was born on October 14, 1949 in St. Louis, MO to George and Helen (Feydt) Walther. He grew up and lived in Mountain View, MO, Summit, NJ, and Rolla, MO. He graduated in 1967 from Webster Grove High School in Missouri. Terry was united in marriage to Kathy Campbell on July 19, 1981 in Mountain View, MO and they later divorced. He moved to Becker in 1993 and worked as a Processor Engineer for Steinwall Inc. in Coon Rapids from 1993-2019. Terry enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, taking road trips to Orlando with his family, going to the casino, gardening vegetables, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a generous man who always cared for others. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.

Terry is survived by his children, Ida Lombard (Kyle Frisk) of Staples and Carol Lee of Mountain View, MO; brothers, Lee Walther of Jefferson City, MO, and George (Liz) Walther of Florida; grandchildren, Joshua Lombard of Becker, Heidi Lombard of Staples, Autumn Smith of Staples, and Josiah Sungazer, Silas Cambell, and Maxx Lee all of Mountain View, MO; and great granddaughter, Daisy Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents.