Terri L. Schnobrich, 59, Sauk Rapids

August 26, 1962 - March 1, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Terri L. Schnobrich, age 59, who passed away, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her home in Sauk Rapids surrounded by her family. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Terri was born August 26, 1962 in St. Cloud and was raised by Thomas and Marlene (Prochnow) Vogel. She was united in marriage to Thomas Schnobrich on August 18, 2006 in Las Vegas. Terri was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the East Side VFW Auxiliary Post 4847. She cared for others for 30 years working as a Nursing Assistant at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

Terri is survived by her husband, Tom of Sauk Rapids; son, Brady Haugen of Sauk Rapids; parents, Thomas and Marlene of Sartell; and siblings, Cheryl Thompson of Sauk Rapids, Lorie (Kent) Pilantz of St. Cloud, Brenda Ostendorf of Sauk Rapids, Tom Vogel, Jr. of Florida, Tim Vogel of St. Cloud, and Todd (Laura) Vogel of St. Augusta. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, David Thompson.