Terrence “Terry” M. Becker, Sr., 75, St. Cloud

February 9, 1946 - April 28, 2021

Visitation will be from 3-7 PM on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Terrence “Terry” M. Becker, Sr., 75, of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Terry was born on February 9, 1946 in St. Cloud to Delmar and Dorothy (Hollenkamp) Becker. He was a friendly, smart and caring person. Terry deeply loved his family, being a part of their lives and attending his children’s sporting events or activities. Terry enjoyed having a good conversation and loved to socialize with everyone. His favorite activities were fishing, watching sports, reading, and doing puzzles. He was a real fighter and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Becker of St. Cloud; children, Joseph (Rhonda) Becker of Mora, Terry Jr. of Hutchinson, Cathy (Brian) Smith of Grafton, WI, Michael of St. Cloud, and Robert (Kayla) of Hutchinson; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Mary Jo Becker and Tom Becker both of St. Cloud.

He is preceded in passing by his father, Delmar Becker in 2004.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, University of Minnesota Medicine & Health, or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.