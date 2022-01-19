Terrance M. Rath, 78, Big Lake and formerly of Prior Lake

January 2, 1944 - January 18, 2022

attachment-Terrance Rath loading...

Terrance M. Rath, age 78 of Big Lake and formerly of Prior Lake died Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at his home in Big Lake with his family present.

Preceded in death by his parents, Floyd & Acqunetta (Stencil) Rath, brothers, Chuck, Mitchel, and Patrick.

Terry worked at Thermo King for many years until retiring. He loved to fish and enjoyed time at his family’s resort in Kenora, Ontario.

Survived by his wife Marcia of Big Lake; sons and daughter, Terry Jr (Leah) of Big Lake; Rodney of Fridley; Wayne and Troy both of Burnsville; Lynn (Jim) Crear of Bloomington; brothers and sister, Mike of Mankato; Quinton of Redwood Falls; Mark of Florida; Rita of Wyoming; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.

Memorials are preferred instead of flowers and can be sent to Terrance Rath Jr 18506 Traverse Lane, Big Lake MN 55309