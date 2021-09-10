Terese Ann Weis, 94, St. Cloud

July 17, 1927 - September 4, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Marcus Catholic Church, in Clear Lake for Terese Ann (Balder) Weis, age 94. Terese passed away Saturday, September 4 of natural causes, surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 9 at the church and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Terese was born July 17, 1927 to George and Mary ‘Mayme’ (Doyle) Balder and grew up in St. George Township, Benton County. She was a graduate of Foley High School in 1944. Terese married John Weis on April 24, 1948 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. She was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church and a member of the Christian Mothers. She farmed alongside her husband her entire life in Sherburne County. She was proud to be a farmer’s wife of 73 years and named their farm Breezy Acres. She and John were Palmer Day King and Queen in 2004.

Terese was hard working, compassionate, humble, kind and an inspiration to many. She had a vivid mind for remembering important and special occasions and dates, especially birthdays and anniversaries. She took pride in everything she did, especially celebrating her German and Irish heritage. Faith and family were important to Terese. She taught her family to find the good in everyone and to never make fun of anyone. She always found the brighter side of any situation. She truly was our “Wild Irish Rose, the sweetest flower that grows”.

Terese enjoyed music, especially harmonizing. She was a gifted musician, who enjoyed playing the piano and self-taught to play the accordion.

Things that were important to Terese were her husband of 60 years, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her faith.

Terese is survived by her daughters: Maureen (Ron) Havert of St. Cloud, Kathleen (Emery) LaPointe of Elk River, Eileen (Ken) Meemken of St. Cloud, Colleen (Bob) Knafla of St. Cloud, and Sheileen (Tim) Sakry of Becker; daughters-in-law: Judy (Brian) Weis of Foley and Judy (Neal) Weis of St. Cloud; sister: Jeanette Kasner of Foley; grandchildren: Sean Weis, Branden Weis, Amanda Weis (Patrick) McGivern, and Christopher (Julie) Weis; Andrea Havert (Peter) Doom; Kyle (Katie), Ryan (Cristina), and Aaron (Angela) LaPointe; Kurt (Kate), Jason (Leanne), Michael (Laura) and Kelly (Kayla) Meemken; Katie Weis (Brandon) Stang, Emily Weis (Scott) Schlangen, and Kelly (Kelsey) Weis; Jonathan and Rachael Knafla; Michael, Maria, and Mitchell Sakry; and 24 great grandchildren.

Terese was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Weis on Aug. 28, 2008; sons, Brian John Weis on Jan. 24, 2018, Kelly Joseph Weis on Aug. 14, 1978, Neal George Weis on Aug. 21, 2010; grandson Daniel Patrick Weis on Dec. 23, 1984; sister, Kathleen Winkelman; and brothers, Clifford Balder and Richard Balder.