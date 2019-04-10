Teresa V. Timmers, 63, Sauk Rapids

August 21, 1955 - April 7, 2019

A celebration of life and sharing of memories will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Teresa V. Timmers, age 63, who passed away at her home on Sunday. Friends and relative may gather at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids on Friday morning.

Teresa was born on August 21, 1955 in St. Cloud to Lyle and Ethel (Roble) Dewey. She worked at the courthouse in Little Falls as a secretary for several years and also did administrative work for Principal Financial. Teresa loved being outdoors and exercising. She enjoyed walking in the colder months and riding her bicycle throughout the warmer months. Her dogs, Teddy and Barney were a joy in her life and being with family was important to Teresa. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and always went out of her way to be kind and take care of others.

Survivors include her brothers, John (Sandra) Dewey of Elizabethtown, TN, Bruce Dewey of Waite Park and David Dewey of Little Falls; and husband and life companion, Allen Timmers of Crystal. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister in law, Karen Dewey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society.