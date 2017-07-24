Teresa “Terri” JoAnn Verna (Olson) Loeschke, 51, Zimmerman

December 30, 1965 - July 22, 2017

Teresa "Terri" JoAnn Verna (Olson) Loeschke, age 51, passed away on July 22, 2017 at Fairview Northland Medical Center, Princeton, MN

Terri was born on December 30, 1965 in Montevideo, Minnesota the daughter of LeRoy and Jocile (Johnson) Olson. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo. She graduated from the Montevideo Senior High School in 1984. She attended Ridgewater College obtaining a medical transcription degree, and later attended Anoka Ramsey Technical College and St Cloud Technical College for her ultrasound technician certification and degree.

On September 20, 1986 she married Lonny Brian Loeschke. They lived in Brooklyn Park for many years before moving to their country home in Zimmerman. Terri loved her home and enjoyed decorating their home. She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen, baking, canning, and making lefse. She and Lonny enjoyed traveling, camping, their annual trip to the lighthouse bed and breakfast, and spending time with family and their dogs, Cooper and Bella.

Terri loved her life with Lonny. She enjoyed the glow of a sunrise, the warmth of a summer day or the coziness of a snowstorm in front of the fireplace. Hot chocolate and coffee were always part of these special times together, and they never took the daily blessings such as these for granted.

Terri and Lonny were thrilled to have Justin join their family in the fall of 2009. In time they also added their daughter in law, Melissa and granddaughter, Olivia to their family as well as their dogs, Cooper and Bella.