Terebinth Refuge To Host 2nd Annual RISE Breakfast Fundraiser

ST. CLOUD -- Every day in central Minnesota women and children are being sold for sex and a local non-profit is trying to get those individuals out of the lifestyle.

St. Cloud has the 2nd highest prevalence of commercial sex buyers in the state, outside of the Twin Cities.

Since opening its doors last April Terebinth Refuge has served 41 woman seeking a way out. Founder and Executive Director CeCe Terlouw says there is more to helping these woman and youth besides giving them a safe place to go.

The barriers these woman are dealing with by the time they are adults, when most likely they've been trafficked since teenagers, is so high. We are making sure they are getting everything from therapy, mental and physical health, independent living skills and the skills to have healthy relationships.

Terebinth Refuge is a 10-bed emergency shelter and safe home for trafficked woman and their young children.

To help raise money for operational costs is hosting their 2nd annual RISE Breakfast on September 12th from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at 912 Regency Plaza in St. Cloud.

Lana Kozak says while the breakfast is a fundraiser it's also about spreading awareness.

It will be a time of information about what we do and some updates over the past year. We will be inspiring people with stories from survivors and we will have some entertainment.

If you like to attend you're asked to register as space is limited. Last year the event sold out.