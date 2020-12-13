Teen Dies in Crash Near Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- A teenager died after crashing a vehicle into the Mississippi River early Sunday morning. The incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. in Big Lake Township.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Dashon Rodriguez was driving west on County Road 130 at a high rate of speed and missed a 90-degree curve. Authorities say his vehicle went down an embankment and crashed into the river.

Rodriguez's passenger, 22-year-old Devin Moksnes, swam to shore and went to a nearby house for help. Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, the vehicle was in about 11 feet of water with Rodriguez still inside. He was declared dead at the scene. Moksnes suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.