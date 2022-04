The Tech boys basketball team lost 65-61 to Mound Westonka Thursday evening in the Class 3-A consolation championship game at Concordia-St. Paul. Tech led 33-32 at halftime only to see Mound Westonka outscore them 33-28 in the 2nd half.

Senior Donald Ferguson III led Tech with 20 points and sophomore Tameron Ferguson added 16 points. Tech's season ends with a record of 20-11.