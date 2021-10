The Tech boys soccer team defeated Rocori 1-0 in the Section 8-2-A final in Sauk Centre. The Tigers posted wins in the section playoffs over Little Falls 6-0 and Apollo 1-0. Tech was the #2 seed in the section with Rocori as the #4 seed.

The Class AA state boys soccer tournament seedings haven't been released yet by the Minnesota State High School League. State tournament quarterfinals games will be played next week.