Tech Boys Soccer Headed To State Tournament

The Tech boys soccer team topped Bemidji 3-2 Thursday night in the Section 8A championship game, which was played in Brainerd. The Tigers are now 15-2-1 overall this season.

Junior midfielder Ethan Miller scored a pair of goals in the win for the Tigers, including the eventual game-winner in the 71st minute. Tech's win snaps a streak of three straight state tournament appearances for Bemidji.

The state tournament begins Tuesday, with the site and Tech's opponent to be determined.