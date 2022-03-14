TCHS Hosting ‘Spay-ghetti & No (Meat) Balls’ Dinner

What could be better than supporting the fur babies in the area? Simple, being able to enjoy a delicious spaghetti dinner while you do it!

The Tri-County Humane Society is hosting, "Spay-ghetti & No (Meat) Balls', a spaghetti dinner to help support the animals and programs they offer. The event kicks off at the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 on Saturday, April 2nd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

TCHS is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter that's been serving the areas since the mid-1970s. According to their website, in 2021 the shelter fostered 1,236 animals, placed 4,499 animals, transferred 743 animals, and performed 3,099 animal surgeries.

In addition to offering up animal adoptions, they provide resources for animal training programs, information on taking care of your pet, vet care information, spay and neuter services, and more.

Tickets for the dinner are $10 each. The evening will feature a raffle, silent auction, and a meat raffle. If you can't attend the full event but still want to enjoy the dinner, curbside pickup will be available.

If you'd like to get involved and become a volunteer with TCHS, you can sign up to become an animal foster or serve time on-site. To volunteer, you must be at least 10 years old. Anyone under 14 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

You can purchase your tickets online directly from the Tri-County Humane Society website. The Sauk Rapids VFW is located at 901 North Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids.

