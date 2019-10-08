Task Force Arrests Woman for Alleged Meth Sales

PIERZ -- A Morrison County woman has been arrested after allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover officers. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force conducted a search warrant at a home in the 8000 block of Highway 25 South in Pierz Tuesday.

Prior to the search warrant, the Task Force started an investigation where 45-year-old Becky Knese of Buckman was suspected of selling meth throughout central Minnesota.

Knese has been taken to the Stearns County Jail where she is facing charges off 1st degree controlled substance sales, 3rd-degree possession of controlled substance, and 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The Task Force says more people are expected to be arrested in connection with this case.