Tara R. Webster, 52, Blaine

April 11, 1970 - September 7, 2022

attachment-Tara Webster loading...

A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Tara R. Webster, age 52, who passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. There will be a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Tara was born April 11, 1970 in Bemidji to Peter & Patricia (Yocum) Webster. She worked in Human Resources and Accounts Payable while living in Florida and in Minnesota. Tara loved all sports and had an extensive collection of signed jerseys and other memorabilia. She enjoyed concerts, plays, the arts, traveling, and loved to be around people, as she made friends wherever she went. Tara was generous, thoughtful, self-reliant, independent, and supportive.

Tara is survived by her parents, Peter & Patricia of Sauk Rapids; brother, Seth (Wendy) of St. Anthony; and nephews, Chandler and Jayden.

Guests attending the celebration are encouraged to wear their favorite sports attire.