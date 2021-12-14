Take A Tour of Glensheen in Minnesota With Holiday Decor [GALLERY]

This past weekend we took a quick drive up to Duluth to get away for a couple of days. We packed everything we possibly could in one short weekend.

The tourist attractions in Duluth did not disappoint. One of the things we did was tour the Congdon mansion otherwise known as "Glensheen". The house was built in the early 1900s and does have a unique history. But also, some things that were definitely ahead of its time, as well as some very innovative features.

The tour, years ago, used to have a guide leading you around and talking about all the ins and outs of the mansion. Now, it's a self-guided tour, and you do need to pay a bit more for the entire mansion, but there is a smaller tour that is less expensive as an option. And right now, health precautions, you do need to mask up. The mandate is because of the University of Minnesota's mandate. The UofM controls the tours.

Let's take a quick look at some of the highlights of the house, along with some fun Christmas decorations that they have throughout the house. There are 25 trees spread throughout and also, if you want to keep the kids entertained, there is an elf hunt. There are 25 elves sprinkled throughout the house that are fun to spot, if you can.