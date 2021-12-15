Taco Chon Mexican Grill Opens in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new Mexican restaurant has opened in St. Cloud.

Taco Chon Mexican Grill is in the Division Place Shopping Center at 2956 Division Street.

Juan Ramos says this is their second location with the first one located in Burnsville.

Their normal hours are Monday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Ramos says they have a variety of Mexican dishes. A few of their most popular items are Birria tacos, the Macheton, and the Chimichanga deep fried burrito.