Taco Bell Offering College Scholarships for Employees

UNDATED -- Taco Bell is following the lead of several other corporations and offering a free college education to its employees at their corporate-owned locations.

After reaching its goal of awarding $21 million in scholarships by the end of this year, the Taco Bell Foundation announced up to $7-million more in scholarships is up for grabs.

Like a slew of other big names like Walmart, Disney and Target, Taco Bell is teaming up with Guild Education, a Denver startup that negotiates deals between companies and colleges for the program.

Application deadline for employees is January 11th, 2022.

In addition to the scholarship program, Taco Bell has also increased minimum wage to $15 per hour, and introduced a new leadership development program for general managers to earn up to $100,000 with bonuses.