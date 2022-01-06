Sauk Centre Getting a Taco Bell Location Summer of 2022

Locos Tacos, Crunchwraps, $5 box deals and Baja Blast are all making their way to the Sauk Centre area. The City of Sauk Centre Facebook page shared on Wednesday, January 5th that the town would be getting a Taco Bell summer of 2022.

The post has garnered quite a bit of attention, amassing over 300 reactions and almost 200 comments of people sharing their excitement for the franchise expanding to that area. Sauk Centre has been rapidly expanding, adding a new Caribou Coffee location right off the interstate.

Growing up in neighboring Long Prairie I can only imagine how excited I would be if I was told about a new Taco Bell. In high school, my friends and I would often drive the 40 minutes to Alexandria to get our Taco Bell fix, so having one be put up just 20 minutes from our town would have been the highlight of our high school experience. Congrats on the growth Sauk Centre, it's amazing to see a small town in Central Minnesota thriving and attracting new business.

