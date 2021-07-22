Thank You Wisconsin — Minnesotans Get Free Taco Bell Today Only

Thanks to a Milwaukee Bucs comeback win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Tuesday, Minnesotans score free Taco Bell Thursday, July 22!

Down 47-42 at halftime of Game 6 of the NBA Finals Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucs came back to defeat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 and ultimately be crowned NBA champions of the 2021 season. While Wisconsinites everywhere celebrated the team's first NBA Final win in over 50 years, everybody else is celebrating the win Thursday, July 22 with free Taco Bell thanks to a Taco Bell NBA Finals promotion.

"This comeback story is [fire emoji]", Taco Bell official posted on social media July 1. "America gets a FREE Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos with a Comeback win in the NBA Finals."

According to the promotion's terms and conditions, if either team in the NBA Finals won a game in a comeback win, eligible persons in all 50 states would get one (1) free Flamin’ Hot Doritos® Locos Taco (Free Taco) at participating Taco Bell restaurants on a date and time of Taco Bell's choosing. Well, the Tex-Mex giant is holding to its promise, and today -- Thursday, July 22 -- is the day!

All you have to do to claim your free taco today is visit a Taco Bell drive-thru, in-store line or use tacobell.com or the Taco Bell App to request your free taco. They're pushing their Flamin' Hot Doritos tacos that just hit their menu again, but you can get any taco including crunchy, soft, or regular Doritos taco.

If you plan on cashing in on your free Taco Bell taco today, do it sooner rather than later; the promotion only lasts while supplies last. Taco Bell is one of countless restaurants that's been under an ingredient shortage and very well could run out today!

Full Terms & Conditions on Taco Bell's promotion here.

