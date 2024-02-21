AWESOME: Will Minnesotans Order Pizza…By the Yard?

AWESOME: Will Minnesotans Order Pizza&#8230;By the Yard?

Photo by Foad Roshan on Unsplash

Remember "Fruit by the Foot"? It's allegedly still around, but remember it? Little Caesars Pizza is trying to top Fruit by the Foot with:

Pizza by the Yard

Little Caesars is Testing Pizza! Pizza! by the Yard

What a time to be alive. Someday we'll stop ordering a large pizza, and instead order "two yards of pizza".

Little Caesars is testing their reinvention of the pizza wheel in Virginia and North Carolina. If it's a hit, they'll expand (like our waistlines) nationwide.

The "Pizza! Pizza! By the Yard" is a Detroit-style deep dish pizza (the goodest deep dish style, in my correct opinion) stretched out to 36 inches (my Crosby math has that equaling both 3 feet AND 1 yard) with eight slices of pepperoni pizza and eight slices of 3 Meat Treat pizza.

They're cheating, though.

Instead of a single gloriously cumbersome box, the Pizza! Pizza! By the Yard is served in two boxes.

Personally, I'm a fan of Little Caesars pizza. I'm a fan of a lot of pizza (even pineapple on pizza). I hope Minnesota gets the Pizza! Pizza! By the Yard so that I can devour an entire yard of pizza for my last meal.

It won't be my last meal because of crimes; it'll be my final meal because I JUST ATE AN ENTIRE YARD OF PIZZA THE HUMAN BODY IS NOT MEANT TO CONSUME AN ENTIRE YARD OF PIZZA.

What a great way to go, though. What do I want on my Tombstone? Pepperoni, jalapenos, garlic, green and red peppers, and - of course - a gross amount of black pepper.

Glorious.

H/T: Chewboom

