Suzanne “Sue” Marie Bacon, 72, Sauk Rapids

January 7, 1950 - January 21, 2022

attachment-Sue Bacon loading...

Sue was born January 7, 1950 in Little Falls to Rex & Martha (Kuehne) Lambrecht. She graduated from Swanville High School in 1968 and from Alexandria Tech College with an Administrative Assistant Degree. Sue married Dennis Bacon on June 14, 1969 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville. They lived in Morris from 1971-1974, Long Prairie from 1974-2015, and Sauk Rapids since November 2015. She was a homemaker and was active with the JC’s and Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. Sue worked as a Para at Long Prairie Public Schools for 20 years and helped with the Trinity Parochial School in Long Prairie. After moving to Sauk Rapids, she remained active in volunteering with Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud. Sue loved to play cards, travel, scrapbook, color, and spend time with friends and family. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Dennis; son and daughters, Brad (Renee) Bacon of Cold Spring, Becky (Chris) Oliver of Blaine, and Bobbi (Joel) Trisko of Rice; grandchildren, Chandler Bacon (fiancé, Amanda), Ciera Bacon, Marcus Oliver, Brandon Trisko, Annabella Trisko, Marissa Oliver, McKenzie Trisko, and Hannah Trisko; brothers, Butch (Linda) Lambrecht of Silverdale, WA and Dale (Jeanette) Lambrecht of Burtrum; sister-in-law, Della Lambrecht of Barrow, AK; and many nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Clayton.

Special thank you to Country Manor Health Care Center for all the wonderful care provided to Sue.