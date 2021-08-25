Suspect Sought in Little Falls Heartland Tire Burglary

LITTLE FALLS -- Morrison County authorities are looking for a man who broke into Heartland Tire in Little Falls.

The sheriff's office says surveillance video caught a man entering the business through a service door on the east side of the building at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'11" or 6'0", with an average build, wearing all black and carrying a gray backpack.

The business has reported cash missing from the register.

Authorities are asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area of Heartland Tire around that time. If you have any information, you can call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at (320) 632-9233.

