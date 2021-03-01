Suspect in Fatal Pedestrian Crash in St. Paul Arrested

ST. PAUL (AP) -- St. Paul police say they've arrested a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled the scene of the crash.

Officers responded to an intersection Sunday at about 9 p.m. where they found a man lying unresponsive with significant head injuries.

The victim, 60-year-old Lor Xiong, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a number of witnesses provided the license plate number of the vehicle that left the scene.

Officers later found the vehicle several miles away. Officers found the suspect, a 23-year-old St. Anthony man, in a nearby house and arrested him on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide at about 1 a.m. Monday.

