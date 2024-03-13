Suspect Eludes Big Lake Police Tuesday – No Threat to Public

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - A routine traffic stop resulted in a manhunt near Big Lake High School Tuesday night.

The Big Lake Police Department’s Facebook page says officers stopped a vehicle on Eagle Lake Road and Hornet Way at about 8:30 Tuesday night.



During the stop, it was discovered the driver had outstanding warrants.

Officers attempted an arrest, but the driver resisted and drove away from the scene, exiting the vehicle after a few hundred feet and running on foot through the parking lot near the Big Lake High School.

A perimeter was set up, and a drone and police canine were used in an attempt to locate the driver.

The driver has been identified, but escaped arrest and is not named in the report. Officials stress this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

