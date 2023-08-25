Susan “Sue” C. Olson, 62, Bowlus

July 12, 1961 – August 2023

attachment-Susan Olson loading...

A gathering of life service will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 12:00 to 4:00 PM at Westside Events Center, Sartell, Mn for Susan “Sue” C. Olson, age 62, who passed away at her home. Interment will be in Ponto Lake Cemetery, Pine River, MN. Funeral arrangements are by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Sue was born July 12, 1961 in St. Cloud to Robert and Joyce (Arones) Siltman. She married John Olson in August 1992, at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud, until 2003. Sue grew up in Sauk Rapids and moved to Bowlus in 1996. She was a member and president of the Sartell Jaycee’s in the 1990’s. Sue enjoyed family get togethers, holidays, reading, gardening, spending time outdoors, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to paint in her early years. Sue was happy, fun loving, soft spoken, accepting of others, very trusting, and was most proud of her kids and grandkids. She had a very significant role in helping raise her grandson, Devon and great granddaughter, Abbigaile. She enjoyed taking photos of her loved ones rather than posing for them.

Survivors include her daughter and son, Crystal Siltman (Chris Ostendorf) of St. Joseph and Kurt Olson of Colorado; brothers and sister, Gary Siltman of Pine River, Ron (Pam) Siltman of Pine River, Sandy Geise of St. Cloud, and Scot (Rhonda) Siltman of Sauk Rapids; nine grandchildren, Devon, Jayson, Kyra, Owen, Wesley, Alex, Bentley, Mackenzie and Veronica; three great grandchildren, Abbigaile, Annibeth and Kayden; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an unborn grandchild, infant sister, Robin, nephew, Noah Ness, and significant other, Mike Applegate.