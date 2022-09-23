Susan R. Endicott, 63, Zimmerman

May 16, 1959 - September 20, 2022

attachment-Susan Endicott loading...

Susan R. Endicott, age 63 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on September 20, 2022, at M Health Fairview Northland, Princeton. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church, Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate.

Susan Ranea was born to Darryl and Kay (Offerman) Schwerzler on May 16, 1959, in Rochester. She graduated from Wayzata High School in 1977. She then went on to attend Anoka-Ramsey Community College studying occupational therapy before she met her husband. Susan married Dennis Lee Endicott on March 20, 1981, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church, Princeton, and they spent several years in East Bethel raising their sons before moving to Zimmerman. She worked at the State Hospital in Cambridge for seven years before it closed. She then worked as a human service technician for adults with disabilities for the State of Minnesota for almost 40 years.

Susan was known for her feisty spirit and patient compassion that she gave to everyone she knew. She loved spending time with her family. When the children were young, they enjoyed camping, hiking, skiing, and living in the country. Susan especially loved gardening her beautiful flowers, listening to any type of music, and watching the wildlife. She will be remembered for her love of adventure, her willingness to try anything new, and the love of her family. Susan will be dearly missed as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.

Susan is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, David (Lauren Johnson) of Becker and Ben (Amber) Endicott of Princeton; grandchildren, Isaiah, Vera, Natalie, and Emerson; sister, Sara Olson; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Lucas; sisters, Rebecca Koppelman and Holly Schwerzler; and other relatives and friends.