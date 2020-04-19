Surplus 2019 Homer Hankies Being Made into Face Masks

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins are teaming up with a couple of local businesses to convert leftover 2019 Homer Hankies into cotton face masks.

Following CDC guidelines, Faribault Woolen Mill Co. and Love Your Melon can turn each hanky into several masks that will then be distributed to healthcare, grocery store, and other non-profit workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twins Vice President of Community Engagement Nancy O’Brien says the hankies are a symbol of unity, respect, and passion when waving in the stands and even though right now the definition of Minnesotans coming together and working together has changed, it still rings true.