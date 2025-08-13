ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can donate your extra veggies from your backyard garden to a local food shelf.

Catholic Charities of St. Cloud is inviting gardeners to help support people in need by donating fresh fruits and vegetables as part of its Grow and Give 2025 produce donation drive.

The campaign runs through October and supports Catholic Charities Food Shelf.

Donations can be dropped off at 157 Roosevelt Road, Suite 100, in St. Cloud - use door D.

The donation hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Donors should ring the buzzer at door D during donation hours, and a staff member or volunteer will greet you. Produce must be handed directly to staff; don't leave your items unattended.