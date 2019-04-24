Super Weed That Attacks Crops Makes New Inroads in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota agriculture officials say a super weed that can

devastate corn and soybean crops has made new incursions into the state by way

of livestock feed.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says cows have eaten remnants of the weed in feed and it has shown up in manure that farmers spread on fields. The

Reports say it has been confirmed in six Minnesota counties.

The aggressive pigweed species is native to the desert regions of the

southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico, but has spread to more than half the

states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

North Dakota State University officials gearing up to fight the weed say the

spread of Palmer amaranth can reduce yields by up to 91% for corn and 79% for

soybeans.