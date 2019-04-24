Super Weed That Attacks Crops Makes New Inroads in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota agriculture officials say a super weed that can
devastate corn and soybean crops has made new incursions into the state by way
of livestock feed.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says cows have eaten remnants of the weed in feed and it has shown up in manure that farmers spread on fields. The
Reports say it has been confirmed in six Minnesota counties.
The aggressive pigweed species is native to the desert regions of the
southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico, but has spread to more than half the
states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
North Dakota State University officials gearing up to fight the weed say the
spread of Palmer amaranth can reduce yields by up to 91% for corn and 79% for
soybeans.