Sunken Ship Brewing In Princeton Is Winning Awards

SUNKEN SHIP BREWING IN PRINCETON

Sunken Ship Brewing, located in Princeton, Minnesota has only been open for nine months, but already has some bragging rights under its belt!

Sunken Ship Brewing received 2nd place in the 2023 Brewers Cup & Awards for their Seltzer 'Minimum Wake' POG in the Hard Seltzers category and received 3rd place with their 'Aran Sweater' Stout.

ABOUT SUNKEN SHIP BREWING

BEFORE THEY OPENED...

I was able to meet with the creators of Sunken Ship Brewing WAY before they opened, and they were kind enough to give me a tour of their facility. At the time I visited, most of the inside was empty. They were just getting things painted, and making plans for the location of everything.

It's been a blast to see their vision come to life. I've been to Princeton several times just passing through and I've seen the patios packed with people, and musicians entertaining everyone. It's a great location and a fun atmosphere for everyone. Children and even your dogs are welcome to come to Sunken Ship.

Sunken Ship currently has a five-star rating on Facebook and is located at 32273 124th Street in Princeton, Minnesota. They are open Wednesdays and Thursdays 3 - 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm.

UPCOMING EVENTS AT SUNKEN SHIP BREWING IN PRINCETON

If you love craft beers, live music, food trucks, and a great atmosphere, below is a list of some of the dates you may want to mark on your calendars.

April 27th: Buddies Burrito's & Bowls Food Truck 4-8 pm

April 28th: The Honey Pot Food Truck 4-8 pm

April 29th: Betty's Shrimp Bucket Food Truck Noon-8 pm

April 30th: Great Grand Food Stand

May 4th: Swede's Smokin' Grill Food Truck 4-8 pm

You can see their full event schedule by clicking HERE now.

