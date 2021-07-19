Summer Food Aid On The Way to Minnesota Families

ST. PAUL -- The state Human Services Department says food aid is on the way to Minnesota children to fill the "summer gap" in school meals.

Assistant Commissioner Tikki Brown says if children and families have already been receiving Pandemic E-B-T, SNAP or M-FIP meal benefits during the school year, the additional payment will be automatic.

"There's nothing for them to do. They will receive a 430-dollar benefit at the end of July, and that will cover the months of June, July and August -- that's for each child."

Brown estimates the 170-million dollars in benefits will support healthy nutrition for about 385-thousand Minnesota children while school meal programs are on summer break.

Brown says if a family's circumstances change over the summer and they're now eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches in the fall, they can still receive those extra summer benefits.

"Schools will be sending out information to families to fill out a free and reduced school lunch application... and then we will be able to issue benefits retroactively."

For more information call the P-EBT Hotline at 651-431-4608 or 833-454-0153, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

