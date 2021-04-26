Students Unharmed At Plymouth School After Report of Gunfire

PLYMOUTH (AP) -- Police say students at a middle school in Plymouth are safe after officers responded to a report of gunshots Monday morning.

Authorities say one person is in custody, but Plymouth Middle School remained locked down. Police rushed to the school after they were called at about 8:45 a.m.

The Robbinsdale School District directed families wishing to pick up students to nearby Armstrong High School. But, students had not been released by mid-morning. The district urged parents not to call the school.

“Students and educators will need extra support after experiencing one of the most frightening things in public education – shots fired in a school,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “We’re thankful the situation was quickly resolved, and no one was physically hurt.”

School and law enforcement officials said the student fired several shots in a hallway of Plymouth Middle School about 8:45 a.m. Monday before being arrested by a school resource officer. A gun was recovered. The school went into a lockdown affecting more than 700 students for several hours.

“Educators still have questions about how this happened, but we appreciate the district’s commitment to providing extra mental and emotional support to students and staff,” said Peter Eckhoff, president of the Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers. “This is a stressful time and it’s incredibly important for students to say something to the adults in their life if they see that one of their friends or classmates is struggling. There’s help available. Just reach out.”

Plymouth is the Spanish Immersion school for sixth- through eighth-grade students.

