Stroll Through Downtown St. Cloud During the Art Crawl

ST. CLOUD -- The second Art Crawl of the year is Friday in downtown St. Cloud. Over 30 businesses will have featured artists from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m.

Organizer Donella Westphal says with several new businesses, and some others expanding, there is an exciting energy in the downtown right now.

The energy is so great and everyone is so motivated and so passionate about the downtown community. It's just a real joy and honor to be part of that.

Westphal says the Art Crawl is using St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau's mobile app to give you a chance to win a prize package tonight.

We use the Visit St. Cloud app, when you download the app and you use it to check in at seven or more venues you get an invitation to enter a drawing for a $750 prize package.

The prize package includes a $500 gift certificate towards art from any Art Crawl artist and $250 in gift cards from participating venues.