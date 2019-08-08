Big Annual Summer Art Crawl Friday in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The biggest Art Crawl of the year is Friday in downtown St. Cloud.

We have over 30 venues, all kinds of local artists, there's going to be events for kids, there's outside musicians, so much fun. This is the Art Crawl to be at.

Downtown Council Executive Director Jolene Foss says they'll block off some streets for the Art Crawl, which starts at 5:00 p.m.

This is the third of four Art Crawls planned for the year, with the last one coming up on October 18th.