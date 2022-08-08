Art Crawl Taking Over Downtown St. Cloud August 12th

Get ready to take in local artists' and creators' stunning works of art. Art Crawl is taking over Downtown St. Cloud on Friday, August 12th.

Come Downtown St. Cloud for great food, specialty shopping, and inspiring local art! Walking is recommended, but crawling is welcome. Check with your favorite downtown hot spots for details on who they will be displaying in August!

The Art Crawl is happening from 4-8 PM at various venues throughout downtown. Below you can find a list of venues participating along with the artists on display:

Baby's On Broadway - Towanda Ashley Oil Painting

Bad Cat Digital Marketing - Muna Iman Henna

Bachman Jewelers - Judi Grooters Watercolor

Bella Vita Salt Caves - Kylies Creative Colors & Braydens Pawfect Treats

Cream City Tattoos - Over a dozen artists on display with various mediums

Endurance Shop- Miranda Nelson Oil Paints

Get our free mobile app

Green Thumb Etc. - Karley Holmberg Photography

Jules' Bistro - Eve & Gary Wallinga Pointillism & Isabella Domm Painting

Jules' Events at the Regency - Jo Svaren EichlerAcrylic paint & mixed media, Jill Dubbeldee Kuhn Acrylic paint & mixed media, Kenneth Ferber Ceramic Sculpture, Wheel-thrown sectional pieces, Painting, Mixed Media

Loft Salon and Spa - Five different artists displaying various mediums

Mantra Salon and Spa - Holly Blue Permanent Jewelry & Brad Henrich Photography & Wood Working

Overlander Coffee Co. - Sidewalk chalk on 5th Ave.

Paramount Center for the Arts - GSG – Artist Reception from 4-6 PM, Branching Out – Reclaiming the Circle (Group show), Granite Lobby: Artist Talk from 5-6PM with Lisa Meyers McClintick on travel/art journaling, Historic (carpeted) Lobby: Artist Reception from 6-8PM, 30 Countries by 30 with Autumn Carolynn, Photographer

Spice of Life Tea Shop - Sadie Wolf Acrylic paintings & mixed media

The Whit Gallery - Andrew Nordin Abstract Oil Painting

White Horse - Julia Marie Acrylic Paint, Handmade Paper & Cyanotypes

In addition to the businesses offering up their space for artists to display their works, there will also be some artists set up on the sidewalks of downtown, so make sure you stop by and see what they have to offer as well.

For more information on St. Cloud Art Crawl, check out the website here.

Take a Look Around Bavarian Gardens in New Munich