Art Crawl Season Returns to Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- You can shake off some of that spring fever at a local art crawl this weekend. St. Cloud is kicking off its 2019 Downtown Art Crawl season on Friday night.

The event weaves through historic downtown at businesses along and around West St. Germain Street.

At each location, you can see performative and visual art by central Minnesotans including mixed media, spoken word, painting, woodwork, and photography.

The art crawl runs from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and is the first of four events.