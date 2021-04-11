Street Racers Shut Down I-94 Tunnel in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A group of street racing vehicles has shut down traffic in the Lowry Hill Tunnel on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis early Sunday.
Reports say semi-trucks and other cars became ensnared in the tunnel as a group blocked westbound traffic lanes with their vehicles. Drivers from the street racing group performed burnouts and doughnuts, leaving circular tire marks.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the incident. Officers found one vehicle involved but decided not to pursue it when the suspects fled.
A state patrol spokesman says the troopers felt it would be unsafe to chase the vehicle.
